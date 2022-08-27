Tranche Finance (SLICE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,237.00

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $18,237.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086935 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

