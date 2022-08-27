Tran Nguyen Sells 10,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $1,368,478.80.

On Friday, July 22nd, Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $238,266.00.

PRTA stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $27.98. 389,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,622,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

