Tokyo AU Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Tokyo AU has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $80,361.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokyo AU coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
About Tokyo AU
Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tokyo AU
