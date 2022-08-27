TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Short Interest Up 33.6% in August

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ USCT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 15,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of TKB Critical Technologies 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. 48.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.