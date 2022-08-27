Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.97. 311,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $721.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.