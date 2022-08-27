Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $15,693.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00832835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
