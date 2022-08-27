Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278,576 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zynga Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

