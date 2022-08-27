Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,058 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.37. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.99.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

