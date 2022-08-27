Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 83,278 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,278 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 323,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

