TheStreet Upgrades Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Chase Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of CCF opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Chase has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $871.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.65.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.