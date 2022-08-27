TheStreet Upgrades Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chase Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CCF opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Chase has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $871.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

