TheStreet Upgrades Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to B

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCFGet Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chase Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CCF opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Chase has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $871.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

