ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 321.6% in August

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, an increase of 321.6% from the July 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 4.2 %

THMO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,885. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ThermoGenesis

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ThermoGenesis from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

