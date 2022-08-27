The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,042.50.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Stock Down 2.8 %

WEGRY stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.