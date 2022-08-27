The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Volume Hits $218.75 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $218.75 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00644798 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005354 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00184898 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

