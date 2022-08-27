The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 21,084 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,497,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,717,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOI stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

