The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GYST remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 101,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Graystone has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

