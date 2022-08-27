The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Graystone Price Performance
OTCMKTS GYST remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 101,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Graystone has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Graystone Company Profile
