The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTGGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

Shares of CRTG stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 1,532,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About The Coretec Group

(Get Rating)

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

Featured Stories

