The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of CRTG stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 1,532,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About The Coretec Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.