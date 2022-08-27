The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

