Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the July 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tesco Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of TSCDY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 182,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tesco has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.47.
About Tesco
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.