Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the July 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSCDY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 182,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tesco has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.47.

Get Tesco alerts:

About Tesco

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.