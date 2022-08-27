Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,340. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.