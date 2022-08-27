Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 93.2% in August

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the July 31st total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 171,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

