TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.7 %

TIXT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,838. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.