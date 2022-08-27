TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.7 %

TIXT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,838. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

