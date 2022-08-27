Teloscoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $278.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $602,960.88 and approximately $278.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00100987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00258361 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.