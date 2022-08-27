Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMKR stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 514,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 533,546 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

