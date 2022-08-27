Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Shares of TYOYY traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.04. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.89. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $126.43 and a 12 month high of $283.49.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.