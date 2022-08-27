Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance
Shares of TYOYY traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.04. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.89. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $126.43 and a 12 month high of $283.49.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.