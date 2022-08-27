TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €8.99 ($9.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.46. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 12 month high of €29.20 ($29.80).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

