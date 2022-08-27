TaaS (TAAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00128835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00086320 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

