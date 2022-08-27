System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 240 ($2.90). 6,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.02).
System1 Group Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £30.48 million and a PE ratio of 3,428.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.26.
System1 Group Company Profile
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
