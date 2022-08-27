System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 240 ($2.90). 6,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.02).

System1 Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £30.48 million and a PE ratio of 3,428.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.26.

System1 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.