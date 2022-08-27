Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SNDX opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,994 shares of company stock worth $2,477,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 259,592 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

