Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $50.17. 23,821,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

