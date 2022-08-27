Sycomore Asset Management Takes $1.12 Million Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Afya by 5,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Afya by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 369,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of AFYA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 210,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Afya Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.