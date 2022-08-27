Sycomore Asset Management Sells 5,350 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.7 %

LULU stock traded down $12.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.