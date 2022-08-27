Sycomore Asset Management Sells 16,830 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in CommScope were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,814 shares of company stock worth $789,705. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,927. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

