Sycomore Asset Management Sells 13,345 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Arco Platform worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 93.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter worth $202,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 115.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ARCE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,225. The company has a market cap of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

