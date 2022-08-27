Sycomore Asset Management Sells 12,944 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $7.87 on Friday, reaching $138.38. 7,918,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,854. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.55.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

