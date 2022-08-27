Sycomore Asset Management Sells 118 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

