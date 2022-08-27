Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,623 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,286,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,485,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

