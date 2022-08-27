Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 4,973 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 4.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

