Sycomore Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 3.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Shares of ACN traded down $11.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.13. 1,701,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.42. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

