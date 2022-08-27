Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 169 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Trading Down 4.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $19.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.96 and a 200 day moving average of $461.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

