Swarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,668.00 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Swarm has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $419,538.51 and approximately $1,668.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086708 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

