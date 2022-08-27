Swap Achieves Market Cap of $67,398.41 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $67,398.41 and $8.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,656,817 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

