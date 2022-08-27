SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVF Investment Corp. 2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.