Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

