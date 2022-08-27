Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

