SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $852,484.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00831102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,751,956 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

