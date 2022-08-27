SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $852,484.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00831102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,751,956 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
