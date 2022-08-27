Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 311 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

