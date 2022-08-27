Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 264,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,237,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 21.5% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $464,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,315 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

