Sun Life Financial Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.07. 7,807,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,525,463. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

