Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,692 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for about 0.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,883,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

