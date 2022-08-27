Sun Life Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. 19,338,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,426,400. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

